Sandra Cordon

A longtime journalist in her native Canada and in her adopted home of Italy, Cordon is a contributing writer and editor with GLF and CIFOR. Cordon worked across Canada with the national news agency The Canadian Press (CP) before focusing on monetary policy as a speechwriter with The Bank of Canada. She holds degrees in political science and journalism and is at present working towards her Master’s degree in International Relations with Queen Mary University in London.

Truthout
September 4, 2019