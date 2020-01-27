 Samir Gandesha | Truthout

Samir Gandesha

Samir Gandesha is an associate professor in the Department of Humanities and the director of the Institute for the Humanities at Simon Fraser University. He is co-editor, with Lars Rensmann, of Arendt and Adorno: Political and Philosophical Investigations (Stanford, 2012). He is co-editor, with Johan Hartle, of Spell of Capital: Reification and Spectacle (University of Amsterdam Press, 2017), and Aesthetic Marx (Bloomsbury Press, 2017) also with Johan Hartle. Follow Samir on Twitter: @SGandesha.

Truthout
January 27, 2020