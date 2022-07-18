Sam Whitehead is a correspondent that covers the South for Kaiser Health News from his base just outside Atlanta, Georgia. He previously worked as a health care reporter for WABE, where he chronicled the COVID-19 pandemic as host of the award-winning podcast “Did You Wash Your Hands?” Before that, he was a general assignment reporter and fill-in radio host at Georgia Public Broadcasting. He co-founded a long-running nightly news program on WRFI Community Radio in Ithaca, New York. He’s a graduate of Emory University.
Sam Whitehead
Jul 18, 2022