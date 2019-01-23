Salim Chisti Matt Sean Gras is an American Sufi whose faith infuses his work. A writer, musician and a leader of Dances of Universal Peace, Salim seeks to support Indigenous peoples in their struggles to protect the Earth, while bearing witness to the downtrodden and oppressed by walking beside them.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-