Raul Dorado is an incarcerated student, author and criminal legal reform advocate. He recently graduated from Northeastern Illinois University’s University Without Walls Bachelor’s Degree program with a B.A. in Justice Policy Advocacy. He is a co-founder of Parole Illinois, a movement to bring a comprehensive and retroactive parole system to Illinois. Visit ParoleIllinois.org to learn more and lend your support. You can contact Raul at:
Raul Dorado K53842
Stateville Correctional Center
PO Box 112
Joliet, IL 60434