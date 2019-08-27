Raul Dorado

Raul Dorado is an incarcerated student, author and criminal legal reform advocate. He recently graduated from Northeastern Illinois University’s University Without Walls Bachelor’s Degree program with a B.A. in Justice Policy Advocacy. He is a co-founder of Parole Illinois, a movement to bring a comprehensive and retroactive parole system to Illinois. Visit ParoleIllinois.org to learn more and lend your support. You can contact Raul at:

Raul Dorado K53842

Stateville Correctional Center

PO Box 112

Joliet, IL 60434

Truthout
August 27, 2019