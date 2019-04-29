Priscilla Villa joined Earthworks in 2016 after graduating from the University of North Texas, where she received a masters in applied anthropology with a focus on environmental health. Her thesis consisted of research in the Eagle Ford Shale, where she interviewed residents on their attitudes and concerns of the environmental impacts of the oil and gas industry while also gathering information on their health, perceived changes in health, and concerns for future health conditions as they correlate to air quality. She is a Texas native from the South Texas region known as the Rio Grande Valley and has lived in San Antonio, Denton and has recently made a move to Houston.
