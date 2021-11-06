Pamela Haines is a writer, workshop leader and speaker with a common theme of demystifying the connections between economics and daily life, while challenging people to claim their power and act on their values. Lead author of Toward a Right Relationship with Finance; Interest, Debt, Growth and Security, her latest book is Money and Soul. She is also active in building leadership capacity in early childhood education, has a passion for the earth, loves repair of all kinds, and blogs at pamelalivinginthisworld.blogspot.com.