Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò

Olúfẹmi Táíwò completed his Ph.D. at University of California, Los Angeles, and teaches at Georgetown University. His research focuses on social/political philosophy and ethical theory, drawing liberally from contemporary social science, the Black radical tradition, German transcendental philosophy, and histories of activism and activist thinkers.

Truthout
March 8, 2019