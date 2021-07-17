Cuban-born scholar and writer Odette Casamayor-Cisneros is associate professor of Latin American cultural studies at the University of Pennsylvania. Centered on Afro-Latin American and Afro-Latinx experiences, her current academic, fiction and nonfiction works examine self-identification processes and the production of counter-hegemonic knowledge in the global African diaspora. Previous publications include Utopia, dystopia e ingravidez: reconfiguraciones cosmológicas en la narrativa postsoviética cubana and the collection of stories Una casa en los Catskills.