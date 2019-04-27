Nicholas Beuret is a lecturer at the University of Essex whose work focuses on the environmental politics of climate change and resource use. His work explores how environmental issues are produced as sociotechnical matters of concern and how they function to shape political practices and imaginaries.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis.
