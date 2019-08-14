Naomi Roht-Arriaza is an expert on transitional or post-conflict justice. She focuses on Latin American politics and law, national trials for international crimes, truth commissions, reparations, institutional reform, and international criminal law and human rights law. She is the author of The Pinochet Effect (2005) and Transitional Justice in the Twenty-First Century (2005).
