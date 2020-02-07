 Mneesha Gellman | Truthout

Mneesha Gellman

Mneesha Gellman is an Associate Professor of Political Science in Emerson College’s Institute for Liberal Arts and Interdisciplinary Studies. She does research on the rights of minority and vulnerable populations in the US, Mexico, El Salvador, and Turkey, all in the context of political violence, with an emphasis on institutional violence.

Truthout
February 7, 2020