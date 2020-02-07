Mneesha Gellman | Truthout

Mneesha Gellman is an Associate Professor of Political Science in Emerson College’s Institute for Liberal Arts and Interdisciplinary Studies. She does research on the rights of minority and vulnerable populations in the US, Mexico, El Salvador, and Turkey, all in the context of political violence, with an emphasis on institutional violence.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
