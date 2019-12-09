Megan Conn | Truthout

Megan is an intern from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. She has reported on education in all five boroughs of New York City. Before deciding to realize her childhood dream of being a journalist, she worked in an educational nonprofit in St. Louis. She is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis and the Coro Fellowship in Public Affairs. Growing up in California, she enjoyed searching for anemones and sea urchins in the tide pools, and she still does.