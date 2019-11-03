Martha Kinsella | Truthout

Martha Kinsella, counsel in the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, is based in the Washington, DC, office. She works on rights restoration, democracy reform, and government reform. Her principal project has been the National Task Force on Rule of Law and Democracy, with a focus on scientific integrity.
