Marilynne R. Wood

As a pediatric educator, clinician, and researcher, Dr. Wood has demonstrated a productive and sustained commitment as a community activist. For the past 10 years, she and her University of Toledo College of Nursing graduate students have educated hundreds of families regarding lead poisoning prevention and screened their children for elevated lead levels. Dr. Wood has collaborated with city government to pass a lead ordinance to assure “lead safe” housing for young families in the Toledo area. As Principal Investigator of the Elevated Lead Levels in Children: Academic Achievement and Health Policy Implications research study, Dr. Wood has published and presented at local, regional, national and international conferences.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
