Liberty Vittert

Liberty Vittert is currently a professor of the practice of data science at Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis. She is a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology as well as Le Cordon Blue Paris and the University of Glasgow. She is a regular TV and radio contributor to many news organizations, including BBC, ITV, PBS and FNC, as well as having her own TV series on STV.

Truthout
June 17, 2019