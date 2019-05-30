Leo Fitzpatrick serves as the policy counsel at Free Press, where he supports the policy team’s efforts to protect the open internet, prevent media concentration, promote affordable broadband deployment and safeguard press freedom. Prior to joining Free Press as policy counsel, Leo was the organization’s C. Edwin Baker Media Policy Fellow, a student attorney in the Civil Advocacy Clinic at the American University Washington College of Law and the managing editor for the American University Journal of Gender, Social Policy & the Law.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-