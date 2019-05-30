Leo Fitzpatrick

Leo Fitzpatrick serves as the policy counsel at Free Press, where he supports the policy team’s efforts to protect the open internet, prevent media concentration, promote affordable broadband deployment and safeguard press freedom. Prior to joining Free Press as policy counsel, Leo was the organization’s C. Edwin Baker Media Policy Fellow, a student attorney in the Civil Advocacy Clinic at the American University Washington College of Law and the managing editor for the American University Journal of Gender, Social Policy & the Law.

Truthout
May 30, 2019