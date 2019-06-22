Kristina Hinz is a lecturer, writer and policy advisor specialized in gender-based violence, security policy and feminist movements in Brazil. Currently, she is working as a researcher at the Center for Studies on Inequalities and Gender Relations (NUDERG), State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), and writing her dissertation “Women and the War on Drugs: The Militarization of Female Marginality as a Mechanism of Social Control in Democratic Brazil” at the Free University of Berlin. Her areas of research include public safety and drug policies in Brazil, gender-based violence and feminist movements.
