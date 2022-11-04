Kristian Hernández is a senior reporter based in Fort Worth, Texas. Hernández is an award-winning journalist and first generation Mexican-American with more than a decade of experience covering immigration and criminal justice. Before joining the Center, he was the Texas correspondent for Stateline and an investigative reporter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Hernandez has a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from the University of Texas at El Paso and a masters in investigative journalism from American University.
