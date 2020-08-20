Kenny Bruno is a long-time environmental activist who has worked for Greenpeace, EarthRights International, CorpWatch, Corporate Ethics, Oil Change International, Environmental Health Fund, New Venture Fund, and more. He is co-author of Greenwash: The Reality Behind Corporate Environmentalism and EarthSummit.biz: The Corporate Takeover of Sustainable Development. He is also co-author of three children’s books about climate activism and most recently, the author of AOK v. Trumputini, about a fictional young Latina who teams up with a Jewish atheist socialist from Brooklyn to impeach a lying authoritarian president.