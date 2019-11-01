Karine Eliane Peschard | Truthout

Karine Peschard is an associate researcher at the Albert Hirschman Centre on Democracy at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva, as well as at the Centre for Social Sciences and Humanities in Delhi. Her research, at the intersection of legal anthropology and agrarian studies, centers on social movements, biotechnology, biodiversity and intellectual property rights. Since 2011, she has conducted comparative research in Brazil and India on the implementation of farmers’ rights legislation, and on the legal conflicts surrounding intellectual property regimes for biotech crops. Karine holds a Ph.D. in anthropology from McGill University.