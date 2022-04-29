Julia Wallace is a contributor for Left Voice and has been a revolutionary socialist for over ten years. She served on the South Central Neighborhood Council in Los Angeles and is a member of SEIU Local 721. Julia organizes against police brutality and in defense of LGBTQ, women and immigrants’ rights. When she’s not actively fighting the patriarchy, white supremacy and/or capitalism, she enjoys many things: she loves Thundercats, plays ultimate frisbee and is a founder of the team, “Black Lives Hammer.”
Julia Wallace
Apr 29, 2022