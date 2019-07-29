Julia Sharpe-Levine is a writer, activist and theatre-maker living in Brooklyn. She serves as the arts and education program director at the African American Policy Forum and the Center for Intersectionality and Social Policy Studies at Columbia University. She has a master’s degree in applied theatre from CUNY’s School of Professional Studies and a bachelor’s degree from Vassar College.
