Judy Lubin, Ph.D., MPH, is president of the Center for Urban and Racial Equity (CURE) and a sociologist with 20 years of experience working at the intersection of racial equity, public health and policy advocacy. CURE’s COVID-19 Equitable Response Community Commons serves as a hub for tools and information in more than 20 categories addressing anti-racism and stigma, policy demands and calls to action, mutual aid networks, emergency financial assistance, and population-specific issues and outreach materials. Follow her on Twitter: @JudyLubin.