Joshua Kaplan

Joshua is a senior reporting fellow at ProPublica. Previously, he wrote a column about the criminal legal system for the Washington City Paper, reporting on topics such as police misconduct during undercover sex-worker stings and prosecutors’ tactics for depriving defendants of the right to a jury trial. He also reported on behavioral health care quality inside schools, psychiatric hospitals and addiction treatment facilities, including a series of investigations into mismanagement at D.C.’s Department of Behavioral Health. He holds a degree in mathematics from the University of Chicago.
