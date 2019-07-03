João França is a graduate in humanities from the Universitat Pompeu Fabra. Until 2017, he coordinated publishing for the Plural Journalism Foundation. Since then he has worked in a freelance capacity on written and audiovisual projects. He is the author of the books Habitar la trinxera. Històries del moviment pel dret a l’habitatge a Barcelona (Octaedro, 2018) and Retrats de la Barcelona comunitària (Ajuntament de Barcelona, 2019) and also of the documentary El Fil Rosa. Memòria dels moviments LGTBI (2018). He has also co-directed the 30 Minuts documentary programs “Plegar la manta” and “Aïllament la presó dins la presó.”