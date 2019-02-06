Iziah Thomson is a Nneka Fritz scholar at NYU Wagner School of Public Service attaining his master’s degree. With a background in researching and writing about politics, his interests in legal and social issues have landed his work on the Huffington Post Blog and the Fair Observer. He currently serves as the Public Urban Planning and Research Fellow at the New York Building Congress and contributes policy analysis to a leading pro-science political organization, People for Reason and Progress. Iziah’s homepage is iziahthompson.com.