 Irene Martinez | Truthout

Irene Martinez

Irene Martinez M.D., is an attending physician at the Division of General Medicine at the John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County, Chicago; an assistant professor at Rush Medical College at Rush University; and a clinical ethicist, co-founder and volunteer at the Heartland Alliance Kovler Center for the Treatment of Survivors of Torture. She is a Public Voices fellow through The OpEd Project.

Truthout
November 5, 2019