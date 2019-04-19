Helyeh Doutaghi

Helyeh Doutaghi is a PhD candidate in the Department of Law and Legal Studies at Carleton University, Ottawa. Prior to her doctoral studies, she completed her LLM in Transnational Law at King’s College London, UK. Helyeh’s areas of interest encompass critical approaches to international law, international human rights, use of force and intersectional feminism. Her project focuses on the colonial and imperial roots of international law, with a particular focus on the Unilateral Coercive Measures (UCM).

