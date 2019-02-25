Heidi Steinour is a social science researcher and a visiting instructor at the University of South Florida. She graduated with her PhD is Sociology from the University of Florida in 2015 and received her MA from The George Washington University in 2013. Her research broadly analyzes family, health, and social inequalities with a specific focus on family structure, fatherhood, and family resilience. She is currently co-authoring a paper on fatherhood within the context of special needs families and is analyzing data to explore the impact of paternal substance abuse on child health and wellbeing. She is a certified yoga instructor, an avid runner, and enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with friends and family.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
