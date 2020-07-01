George O’Connor is a New York Times–bestselling author and illustrator of the Olympians series as well as the graphic novels Journey into Mohawk Country and Ball Peen Hammer. His next major project is Asgardians, a four-volume exploration of Norse mythology in comics form, coming soon from First Second. In addition to his graphic novel career, O’Connor has published several children’s picture books. He lives in Brooklyn with his three cats—two evil, one slightly less so. You can learn more about his works at georgeoconnorbooks.com.