Ukraine is highly dependent on Starlink connectivity as the company has a relative monopoly in the industry.

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After Elon Musk ordered his company SpaceX to throttle Ukraine’s satellite internet service amid disagreements over its military operations earlier this month, the company suggested that Ukraine’s government upgrade its plan to avoid service interruptions, new reporting finds.

The upsell was reported in The Atlantic, which found that SpaceX, which operates Starlink, advised that Ukraine switch to a more expensive plan to avoid service interruptions when asked about the outage.

“If anything can yet restrain Musk from abandoning Ukraine, it may be his own financial interests,” The Atlantic reported this week. “Earlier this month, when U.S. military officials asked SpaceX about the outages in Ukraine, the company advised switching to an upgraded contract to restore Ukraine’s access, U.S. officials told us.”

The incident came just four months after SpaceX’s IPO this June. Reports have suggested that Starlink has already made hundreds of millions of dollars providing Ukraine and its military with internet service since the start of Russia’s invasion.

Early in the war, Musk supposedly “donated” thousands of Starlink satellite kits to the country, making much of Ukraine dependent on the service that holds a relative monopoly over satellite network systems and Ukraine’s ability to conduct critical military operations, such as drone piloting.

The New York Times reported in 2023 that the company is charging $2,500 per terminal per month, with over 42,000 Starlink terminals in use across the country. The co-founder of the Ukraine Defense Fund, which has helped secure Starlink access for the Ukrainian military, told The Atlantic that he estimates there are now over 250,000 Starlink terminals in use across the war zone.

Musk’s capping of service was met with outrage earlier this month, sparking panic within both the Ukrainian and U.S. governments as a large swath of the country’s military was effectively out of service. On Saturday, Musk admitted that he was behind the decision and accused the military of violating Skylink’s terms of service, which Ukraine has denied.

“Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukrainian front line would collapse immediately. This is NOT a threat, it is simply a statement of fact,” Musk said. “That said, I have nothing but UTTER CONTEMPT for the virtue-signaling evil warmongers who push for endless slaughter and offer no realistic solution to the conflict. May you burn in hell.”

Musk’s seeming turn on Ukraine comes as the Trump administration is increasingly embracing Russia and cutting funding to Ukraine.

The incident has shined a spotlight on Musk’s vast ability to control world events and swing the favor of an entire war toward one side if he so chooses — an enormous amount of power left to one man who represents nothing but his own whims and profits.

Despite this, the Pentagon’s inspector general is effectively refusing to investigate Musk’s interruptions to the service, it told Congress this week.

Critics have already raised concerns about the enormous control that Starlink has over space in low orbit, while its services are the only option in many places that otherwise lack connectivity. Starlink has already faced scrutiny for monopolizing internet services in rural areas of the U.S., and then raising prices dramatically after getting communities hooked.

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