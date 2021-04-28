Esther Hernández was born in Puerto Rico and moved to Chicago at the age of nine. After 25 years of service as a nurse assistant with Illinois Masonic Hospital across several departments, Esther retired in 2010. She is the mother of Rosendo and Juan Hernández, also known as the Hernández brothers. Realizing that she can’t depend on the system to free her children, she has been leading Innocent Demand Justice, an organization fighting to bring awareness to wrongfully convicted people through protest and court support. As a warrior and a fighter, Esther is also active with the collective Mothers of the Kidnapped, a project of Mamas Activating Movements for Abolition and Solidarity.
Esther Hernández
Apr 28, 2021