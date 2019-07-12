Eliza Sweren-Becker

Eliza Sweren-Becker serves as Counsel in the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, where she focuses on voting rights and elections. Prior to joining the Brennan Center, Ms. Sweren-Becker was a litigation associate in private practice at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, where her practice included complex commercial litigation, appeals, and pro bono matters.

Truthout
July 12, 2019