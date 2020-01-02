Elise Boyle Espinosa | Truthout

Elise Boyle Espinosa is a Ph.D. candidate at the Centre for Citizenship, Civil Society and Rule of Law at the University of Aberdeen. Funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation program, her research is on the role of ideology and education in the Syrian civil war. She is currently focusing on Islamic State, which builds on her research on the education system established as part of the Rojava revolution.
