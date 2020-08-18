Elias Rodriques

Please read -- we really need your help
We really need your help
For the last few months, we’ve struggled to raise our basic operating costs and now our traffic has taken a huge dive due to a change Facebook made. As a result, we need to raise $75K this month to help us stay strong and make up for the shortfall in previous months. Can we count on you to make a small one-time or monthly donation to help us out?
Recently, we’ve struggled to raise our basic operating costs and now our traffic has taken a huge dive due to a change Facebook made. As a result, we need to raise $75K this month to catch up. Can we count on you to to help