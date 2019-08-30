Devin Beaulieu

Devin Beaulieu is an anthropologist living in Bolivia who has worked for years with Indigenous people in the Bolivian Amazon. His work focuses on enactment of the new constitution defining Bolivia as a plurinational state to the benefit of an Indigenous majority. He is interested in the questions of liberal governance, political economy, decolonization and territorial rights. Devin is also a member of the Selva Rica film cooperative that works to promote Indigenous and environmental activism. He played a featured role in the award winning 2010 Peruvian film El Perro del Hortelano.

Truthout
August 30, 2019