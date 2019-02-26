Derek W. Black

Derek Black is a Professor of Law at the University of South Carolina School of Law. His areas of expertise include education law and policy, constitutional law, civil rights, evidence and torts. His work is regularly relied upon and cited in federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

Professor Black has also taught at the University of North Carolina School of Law and American University Washington College of Law. Beyond teaching, has been active in various outside endeavors, including serving as pro bono counsel in civil rights cases, a consultant to civil rights campaigns and a member of the Obama-Biden Presidential Transition Team.