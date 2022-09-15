Denzel Caldwell is a community organizer and movement economist that was born, raised and currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee. In addition to his upbringing in a community-oriented household, his work as an organizer and study of economics began when he read the unpublished words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the King Archives at the Atlanta University Center. He graduated magna cum laude from Morehouse College with his Bachelor of Arts in Economics. In 2019, he earned his Master of Arts in Economics at the University of Oklahoma. He currently serves as the electoral justice researcher and educator at the Highlander Research and Education Center, and is an organizer for the Nashville Economic Justice Alliance and the Black Nashville Assembly. His favorite activities are martial arts, reading and travel.