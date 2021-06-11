Denise Lieberman is a St. Louis lawyer and community activist who specializes in civil liberties, civil rights and constitutional law. She currently serves as a staff attorney and Missouri Voter Protection Advocate for Advancement Project, a national civil rights and racial justice organization based in Washington D.C. She also teaches courses on constitutional law and civil rights in the Department of Political Science and School of Law at Washington University in St. Louis, where she helped coordinate the development of the Civil Rights Litigation Clearinghouse.