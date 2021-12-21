Dave Goulson is a professor of biology at University of Sussex, specializing in bee ecology. He has published more than 300 scientific articles on the ecology and conservation of bumblebees and other insects. He is the author of Bumblebees; Their Behaviour, Ecology and Conservation (2010), and of several bestselling popular books including A Sting in the Tale (2013), A Buzz in the Meadow (2014), The Garden Jungle (2019) and Silent Earth (2021), collectively translated in 20 languages. Goulson founded the Bumblebee Conservation Trust in 2006, a charity that has grown to 12,000 members. He was given the Zoological Society of London’s Marsh Award for Conservation Biology in 2013; elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh in 2013; given the British Ecological Society Public Engagement Award in 2014; given Zoological Society of London’s Clarivate Award for Communicating Zoology in 2020. In 2015 he was named number 8 in BBC Wildlife Magazine’s list of the top 50 most influential people in conservation. In the four years 2018-2021 he was a “Highly Cited Researcher” according to Thompson ISI. He is a trustee of Pesticide Action Network, President of Pesticide Free Scotland, and an “Ambassador” for the UK Wildlife Trusts.