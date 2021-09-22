Craig Silverman is a national reporter for ProPublica covering voting, platforms, disinformation and online manipulation. Silverman previously served as the media editor of BuzzFeed News, where he pioneered coverage of digital disinformation. He received a George Polk Award in 2021 for a series of articles that revealed how Facebook exposes the public to disinformation, fraud and violence. Silverman is also the recipient of the Carey McWilliams Award from the American Political Science Association, which honors “a major journalistic contribution to our understanding of politics.” His 2019 series exposing a global Facebook advertising scam was named investigation of the year by the Canadian Association of Journalists. Silverman is the author of two books and the editor of the European Journalism Centre’s Verification Handbook series. He lives in Toronto.