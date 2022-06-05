Christina Szalinski

One quick thing — and it's important that you see it.
One quick thing — and it's important that you see it.
Truthout is one of the last bastions of truly independent journalism – no paywalls, no subscriptions, no ads. There aren't many organizations like ours left, and we urgently need your help in the next two days to keep this voice for truth online. Whether it's $8/month or a bit more, every dollar counts.
Truthout is one of the last bastions of truly independent journalism – no paywalls, no subscriptions, no ads. There aren't many organizations like ours left, and we urgently need your help in the next two days to keep this voice for truth online. Whether it's $8/month or a bit more, every dollar counts.