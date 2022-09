Chris Cai, MD (@christopherlcai) is a resident physician in the Department of Internal Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He previously worked as a paid aid in the office of U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the lead sponsor of the Medicare for All Act of 2021. He also worked as a paid researcher and unpaid board member for Physicians for a National Health Plan, an organization which supports single-payer health reform.