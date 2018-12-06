Caroline Preston is a senior editor. She previously worked as a features editor with Al Jazeera America’s digital team and a senior reporter with The Chronicle of Philanthropy. Her freelance writing has appeared in The American Prospect’s online edition, Fusion, Jezebel, The New York Times, The New Yorker Online, and other publications. She holds a B.A. in history from Brown University and an M.S. from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. As an elementary and middle-school student, her favorite subject was art, and maybe one day she’ll again pick up a paintbrush.