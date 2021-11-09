Caleb Nichols (He/They) is a queer writer and librarian from California. He’s worked in public libraries and currently serves as the Course Reserves Coordinator at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he is actively engaged in expanding access to course materials for the campus community at large. He’s published writing on libraries in College and Research Libraries News, essays on queerness and music in Talkhouse, and poems in several web and print-based publications. His chapbook of poems, TEEMS///\\\RECEDES, is out from Kelp Books, and his nonfiction chapbook, Don’t Panic: A Hitchhiker’s Guide To Panicking, is forthcoming from Broken Sleep Books in 2022. He holds an M.L.I.S. from San Jose State University and an M.A. in English from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and is a Ph.D. in Creative and Critical Writing at Bangor University, Wales.
