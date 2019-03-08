Brynne Keith-Jennings joined the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities in June 2011. Her work focuses on federal and state Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program policies and research. She has also worked at the Public Welfare Foundation supporting human rights and criminal legal reform organizations, at the Government Accountability Office, and at the Tomas Rivera Policy Institute, where she analyzed language access policies and other issues affecting Latino communities in Southern California. She holds a bachelors in international relations from Pomona College and a master of public policy degree from the University of Southern California.