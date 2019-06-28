Bryan Adeline is the father of two teen daughters, and is a musician and a practicing Florida real estate attorney. He has a BA and MA in history, and an unfinished dissertation which stops him from having a Ph.D. in U.S. history from Florida State University, where he taught for several years at the turn of the century. Under the pseudonym Gravitar Profundus he owns the blog The Mighty Liberal, and has appeared on Progressive Blend Radio and the “Trumpled Underfoot” podcast.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
