Bethany M. Coston | Truthout

Bethany M. Coston is a White, queer, bisexual, non-binary, disabled, neurodivergent activist-scholar and Assistant Professor of Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University. They are a faculty researcher with the Institute for Women’s Health and a data collaborator with the College Behavioral and Emotional Health Institute (Spit for Science initiative). bee specializes in gender and sexualities, with a focus on disabled LGBTQIA2+ identities, lives, families, and relationships. Specifically, they study dating, intimate partner, sexual and gender-based violence; the impact of trauma and violence on mental health, coping skills, and long-term resilience; and the importance of peer advocacy and complementary health approaches in reducing health disparities for survivors. You can find their work in The Journal of Interpersonal Violence, Disability & Health, Journal of Aggression, Maltreatment & Trauma, Violence Against Women, and Journal of Social Issues, among others. In community, they are a collaborator and volunteer with the Virginia Anti-Violence Project, Virginia Sexual & Domestic Violence Action Alliance, and Southerners on New Ground. They also serve on the Board of Directors for the Virginia League for Planned Parenthood.