Asha Noor is a racial justice and human rights advocate. She is a peace-building and conflict resolution specialist, trainer and public speaker. She currently serves as the coordinating director for Communities United for Status and Protection (CUSP), a national collaborative of grassroots immigrant-led organizations. She holds a master’s in conflict analysis and resolution from George Mason University’s School for Conflict Analysis and Resolution, and a bachelor’s in political science from Michigan State University.
Asha Noor
Jan 26, 2021