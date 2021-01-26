With disinformation and extremism raging out of control, the need for fearless, trusted journalism has never been greater. But we only have 2 days left to raise more than $20,000 to ensure we can continue publishing. Truth and justice won't win unless we all do what we can — will you make a donation to help? With disinformation & extremism raging out of control, the need for fearless, trusted journalism has never been greater. We only have 2 days left to raise more than $20,000 to ensure we can keep publishing. Truth & justice won't win unless we all do what we can — can you help?